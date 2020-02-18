2014 humming noise from engine, changes pitch with turning of steering wheel

J

jcale96

New Member
Oct 23, 2019
3
0
1
23
Louisiana
As the title says, there’s a lot humming noise that sounds like it’s coming from one of the pulleys. It stops if i turn my wheel all the way clockwise, and is very loud turning counter-clockwise...

Sometimes it doesn’t matter.

Coincidentally my car overheated to 270° F today and burned tons of coolant.... Now i’m curious if the two are related somehow.

Any ideas would be appreciated.
 

figured it out lol, the radiator fan is literally ****. Gotta get a new one. That buzzing noise is it trying to kick on....

I guess it stops sometimes when i turn because the fan moves in a different spot
 
