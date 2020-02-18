2014 humming noise from engine, changes pitch with turning of steering wheel

As the title says, there’s a lot humming noise that sounds like it’s coming from one of the pulleys. It stops if i turn my wheel all the way clockwise, and is very loud turning counter-clockwise...
Sometimes it doesn’t matter.
Coincidentally my car overheated to 270° F today and burned tons of coolant.... Now i’m curious if the two are related somehow.
Any ideas would be appreciated.
