2014 Mustang Gt/Cs Idle and dying issue

C

CaliSpecial14

New Member
Jul 15, 2020
1
0
1
34
Topeka, Ks
Mods -
Cobra Jet Set Up includes:
Intake Manifold
Throttle Body
Cold Air Intake
x4 Tuner
Roush Axle back Exhaust
3.73 Ford Performance Gears
JMS/Remote Adjustable Knob (Currently Not Installed)
Circle D Stall Converter
Koni Adjustable Rear Shocks
Kooks LT Headers
H Pipe
Cats Removed
Axles Welded
Ford Performance Ev6 High Flow 47lb Injectors
JLT Oil Separator
Sway Bar Relocation Kit
Racestar Full Set Wheels

Now to the problem Idle has always been a little weird with this since mods have been added. Also here lately when started mainly on a cold start car can be put into reverse and idle for a second or two and then car dies. Car has been tuned by multiple reputable tuners and no luck also datalogged out the you know what. Vacuum leaks checked nothing found IAC also replaced. Any advice on this matter is appreciated and i will answer any question i have the knowledge to answer.
 

  • Sponsors(?)


You must log in or register to reply here.
Thread starter Similar threads Forum Replies Date
Jetzv8 2014 Mustang radio not working. NEED HELP Mustang Sound & Shine All 0
Woody3882 Did you start the restoration in Arkansas of a 1965 Mustang coupe and sold it in May of 2014 Regional Forums and Event Information 0
T 2014 Mustang GT vibration 2010 - 2014 Specific Tech 0
R roush super charger from 2014 mustang gt to 2016? 2015+ Specific Tech 0
1 2014 Mustang 3.7 Horn Not Working Other Auto Tech 0
J For Sale Procharger D1SC system for 2010-2014 Mustang GT or Boss Engine and Power Adder 0
Mycelus 2014 Mustang GT winter tires? 2005 - 2014 S-197 Mustang -General/Talk- 1
Mycelus 2014 Mustang GT maintenance intervals? 2005 - 2014 S-197 Mustang -General/Talk- 0
E Gt500 bumper on v6 base(premium) 2005 - 2014 S-197 Mustang -General/Talk- 0
H Suspension 2014 Mustang Coilovers 2010 - 2014 Specific Tech 0
H 2014 Mustang Coilovers 2015+ (S550) Mustang -General/Talk 2
ScarlettGT 2014 Mustang GT Inquiry on Tuning 2005 - 2014 S-197 Mustang -General/Talk- 0
mpeach1976 2014 Mustang GT with leaking fuel line 2010 - 2014 Specific Tech 1
JmP6889928 For Sale 2014 Mustang 2011-2014 V6 3.7 Airraid CAI Other Classifieds 0
S For Sale 2014 Mustang GT: OEM Wheels, Tires, Sensors for sale Wheels Tires Brakes 0
T 2014 Mustang GT 2005 - 2014 S-197 Mustang -General/Talk- 3
W Paint and Body 2014 s197 mustang Tail light 2005 - 2014 S-197 Mustang -General/Talk- 1
P SOLD 2014 Mustang Coupe with "Performance Package", "MCA Package", glass roof + MUCH MORE S197 Mustangs For Sale (2005-14) 5
K 2014 Mustang GT/CS - 316mm vs 336mm Front Rotor Replacement? 2010 - 2014 Specific Tech 0
N 2014 mustang automatic 2005 - 2014 Specific V6 Tech 2
O 2014 Mustang Gt - Flashing Radio 2010 - 2014 Specific Tech 0
R 2014 mustang gt roush stage 3...02 sensor issues 2010 - 2014 Specific Tech 1
M Exhaust 2014 mustang 3.7 exhaust idea. 2010 - 2014 Specific Tech 0
5 2014 Mustang GT Knocking 2010 - 2014 Specific Tech 2
Z Drivetrain 2014 Mustang v6 Performance package Is this part stock? 2005 - 2014 Specific V6 Tech 1
5 2014 Mustang GT CEL P0430 2010 - 2014 Specific Tech 0
mpeach1976 Engine 2014 mustang GT...coolant smell, no sign of leak. 2010 - 2014 Specific Tech 0
5 2014 GT acceleration issues 2010 - 2014 Specific Tech 18
J 2014 Mustang GT - Oil Temp Sensor 2005 - 2014 S-197 Mustang -General/Talk- 0
J Engine 2014 Mustang V6 leaking coolant 2005 - 2014 Specific V6 Tech 2
A Help with 2014 Mustang GT w/ Cobra Jet CAI 2005 - 2014 S-197 Mustang -General/Talk- 4
A 2014 mustang The Welcome Wagon 2
E Mustang 2011-2014 80,000+ Miles? 2010 - 2014 Specific Tech 1
A Expired 2014 Mustang 5.0 Gt Premium - $9k+ Invested Pristine $25,999 Bonita Springs, Fl S197 Mustangs For Sale (2005-14) 0
T Expired 2014 Roush Mustang $47,780 Obo Syracuse Ny S197 Mustangs For Sale (2005-14) 0
R Expired 2014 Mustang Worrior Track S197 Mustangs For Sale (2005-14) 0
D Drivetrain 2014 Mustang V6 Rattle 2005 - 2014 Specific V6 Tech 4
Mishimoto Stranger Danger - Mishimoto’s 2011-2014 Mustang Gt Catch Can R&d Thread 2005 - 2014 S-197 Mustang -General/Talk- 6
A Expired 2014 Mustang Convertible Premium S197 Mustangs For Sale (2005-14) 2
1fastTbird SOLD Wilwood / Shelby 2005 - 2014 Mustang 4-piston Big Brake Kit, Front Wheels Tires Brakes 1
P 2014 Mustang Gt/cs The Welcome Wagon 6
Amish_Ace Expired Foose Enforcer F154 Wheels; 20x9 And 20x10 Staggered Set; Fits 2010-2014 Ford Mustang Wheels Tires Brakes 0
M Expired 2014 F150 Coyote Engine Other Classifieds 0
G Expired 2013 Oem V6 Premium 17" Rims With Bridgestone Blizzak Ws-80s Wheels Tires Brakes 0
A 2014 Mustang Gt/cs-need New Tires 2005 - 2014 S-197 Mustang -General/Talk- 5
T Expired Wtd - Taillight Pair For 2013/14 Interior Exterior Parts 0
J 1st Mustang. 2014 Gt 5.0 The Welcome Wagon 5
S Expired New - 2011-2014 Ford Mustang Supercharger - Phase 1 575 Hp Calibrated Engine and Power Adder 0
M Sputtering 2014 V6 2010 - 2014 Specific Tech 0
C 2014 Mustang 5.0 Automatic 2010 - 2014 Specific Tech 11
Similar threads
Top Bottom