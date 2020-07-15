2014 Mustang Gt/Cs Idle and dying issue

Mods -

Cobra Jet Set Up includes:

Intake Manifold

Throttle Body

Cold Air Intake

x4 Tuner

Roush Axle back Exhaust

3.73 Ford Performance Gears

JMS/Remote Adjustable Knob (Currently Not Installed)

Circle D Stall Converter

Koni Adjustable Rear Shocks

Kooks LT Headers

H Pipe

Cats Removed

Axles Welded

Ford Performance Ev6 High Flow 47lb Injectors

JLT Oil Separator

Sway Bar Relocation Kit

Racestar Full Set Wheels



Now to the problem Idle has always been a little weird with this since mods have been added. Also here lately when started mainly on a cold start car can be put into reverse and idle for a second or two and then car dies. Car has been tuned by multiple reputable tuners and no luck also datalogged out the you know what. Vacuum leaks checked nothing found IAC also replaced. Any advice on this matter is appreciated and i will answer any question i have the knowledge to answer.