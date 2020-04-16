2014 Saleen S302 Possible ECU Reset?

Hey all, I'm relatively new to this performance car stuff so bear with me. I purchased a 2014 Saleen S302 WL about 2 years ago. It's stock other than what Saleen has done to modify it. Larger fuel injectors, Exhaust, Air intake, and an Engine Calibration, which gives it a little more Horsepower/Torque so I'm told. To make a long story short I have it stored in a storage unit over the winter and come to find out the battery had died. Not sure how long the battery has been down for. Would that wipe the engine calibration settings that Saleen did to it, back to factory specs if the battery has been dead for a few months? I just didn't want to loose my extra HP/Trq because of this mishap. Apologies If I seem ignorant because I am on this subject. Also what is the difference between an ECU and an Engine Calibration?