2015-2017 Roush Axleback W/Active Exhaust and quad tips. These came off my 2017 where the active exhaust wires had touched the exhaust and melted. I found that out after I had them cut off and just moved forward with replacing them as I didn't want to contact Roush and buy more cables . My loss = your gain. Full system runs $2k+, an upgrade kit runs $1800. I'm only asking $500 to get it out of my garage before I decide to reinstall them. *Note you will need to buy replacement cables that go from your exhaust switch to the servo controller. Prefer local pickup/delivery in the DFW area if possible