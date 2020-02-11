FordFlyer
New Member
-
- Jan 31, 2020
-
- 8
-
- 0
-
- 1
-
- 67
Purchased FPR part# M-20201-M 2 piece kit; strut tower brace and rear cowl brace. I only installed the strut tower brace.
What is For Sale: Rear Cowl Extension Brace ONLY.
Fits: 2.3L EcoBoost, GT 5.0L
Does Not Fit: 3.7L V6 or engines equipped with Roush or Ford superchargers.
Price: $45.00 shipping extra.
Woodstock. GA
What is For Sale: Rear Cowl Extension Brace ONLY.
Fits: 2.3L EcoBoost, GT 5.0L
Does Not Fit: 3.7L V6 or engines equipped with Roush or Ford superchargers.
Price: $45.00 shipping extra.
Woodstock. GA
Attachments
-
105.9 KB Views: 3
-
73.7 KB Views: 2