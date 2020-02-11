For Sale 2015 - 2019 Ford Performance Racing (FPR) Rear Cowl Extension Brace

Purchased FPR part# M-20201-M 2 piece kit; strut tower brace and rear cowl brace. I only installed the strut tower brace.
What is For Sale: Rear Cowl Extension Brace ONLY.
Fits: 2.3L EcoBoost, GT 5.0L
Does Not Fit: 3.7L V6 or engines equipped with Roush or Ford superchargers.
Price: $45.00 shipping extra.
Woodstock. GA
 

