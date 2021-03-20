2015 Ford Mustang GT headlight color codes?

T

theorangemach

New Member
Dec 21, 2020
Las Vegas
Does anyone know what color wire to daylight running lights and the grounding wire on the factory headlight harness connector?

2015 ford mustang gt
I’m trying to tap into them and I accidentally cut the blue one thinking it was the daylight running lights and it was my headlight and I’m not trying to cut anymore wires that got me guessing. I can’t find any wiring diagrams and I’ve seen several and I can’t read them either so if anyone got an idea or simplify it down for me. Thank you
 

