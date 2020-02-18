2015 GT - Popping noise backing up or going forward from stop & sharp turn

Hello all, my 2015 GT - 50K miles has a popping noise backing up or going forward from stop & sharp turn. It is coming from the front end and I feel like passenger front. I've been all over the front end tightening bolts and have had no luck locating any issues. All the joints are tight. It's like a snapping noise and pretty loud. Before forking over money for some chassis ears I wanted see if any one has had similar issues. Thanks in advance.