2015 GT - Popping noise backing up or going forward from stop & sharp turn

Feb 18, 2020
Kansas
Hello all, my 2015 GT - 50K miles has a popping noise backing up or going forward from stop & sharp turn. It is coming from the front end and I feel like passenger front. I've been all over the front end tightening bolts and have had no luck locating any issues. All the joints are tight. It's like a snapping noise and pretty loud. Before forking over money for some chassis ears I wanted see if any one has had similar issues. Thanks in advance.
 

