2015 Ford Mustang gt

fuel: gas

title status: clean

transmission: manual

2015 mustang gt performance pack, coyote 5.0 , white exterior,black interior, 19 inch performance pack wheels , brembo brakes , cross drilled and slotted rotors , 3.73 gears , 6 speed manual transmission, short throw shifter , roush catback exhaust with x pipe , cold air intake , car is in great condition and runs flawlessly, has 48,000 miles , oil changes with full synthetic oil done every 2,000 miles stainless steel braided clutch line , asking price is $25,000