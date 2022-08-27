For Sale 2015 Mustang GT Premium with Performance Pack 14,000 miles, asking $34,800 Bellingham, WA

Pristine 2015 Mustang GT Premium 401a, Performance Package, (14,000 miles, asking $34,800) Ruby Red, ebony interior, 6-speed. Original Owner, garaged, never driven in winter or in rain. Forgestar Brushed Titanium 19" CF10 wheels, staggered setup. Bridgestone Potenza S04 tires - May 2019. 8/32" tread remaining. Ford Racing Touring (by Borla) Exhaust, Chrome Tips. Steeda "Stop the Hop Starter Kit", Frame Alignment Kit, Rear Vertical Links with polyurethane bushings, clutch spring. The rear wheel hop was eliminated with suspension parts. Sound Tube Delete. Sun-Guard 20% Window Tint - side and rear glass. XPEL clear film on the hood and front fenders. 22PLE treatment on the entire car and wheels. New Odyssey Battery – January 2022. Red California Car Cover. CarFax Report Available. Clean title in hand. Located in Bellingham, WA.
