Hope a member can help. Purchased a 12 volt 5.0 led rear license plate frame from American Car Craft. I know how to run it with a toggle switch but would like to tie into rear brake light bulb wiring if possible( so it illuminates the 5.0 when brakes applied. Possible? Wiring colors for 2015 mustang gt rear brake light bulb housing? Any help is appreciated.

Thanks in advance.