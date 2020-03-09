Wheels-Tires 2015 Mustang owners. Any complaints so far?

I've been planning on getting a new car by the end of the year for a while now and I'm starting to strongly consider the 2015 Mustang. GT Premium with Performance Pack and Recaros to be specific. Seems to be the perfect car for me. I'm somewhat concerned about interior quality though. I know the 2015 is a big step up from the previous generation, but even so, I'm kind of worried that it'll still feel subpar compared to my Mercedes. Any other issues that current owners have ran into?
Oh, I just remembered. Thoughts on the Shaker audio? I've heard mixed things.
 

