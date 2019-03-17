For Sale 2015+ Recaro Ford Racing Seats - New

Mar 17, 2019
Plano, TX
Set of 2 leather Recaro seats that I THINK will fit 2015 and newer Mustangs. I bought them in the boxes from an individual, and they’ve never been installed. I purchased for use in a 66 Fastback and the car is just too small for them.
They are manual seats with airbags.
For local pickup, or I might be able to deliver if local.
 

