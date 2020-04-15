2015 ROUSH Warrior SC

Hey Folks!! An American Warrior has come back to America and it is in my garage...
2015 Black Roush Warrior SC...Supercharged 5.0 670HP / 545TQ...TVS2300 Supercharger / ROUSH Performance Exhaust w/ Quad Tips / ALL the ROUSH Go Fast and look Awesome goodies...There were ONLY 15 were ever made and mine is # 10...Certificate of Authenticity from Jack Roush...A "Holy Grail" Mustang, for sure!!
 
