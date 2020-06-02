2015 S550 Tire Recommendation needed

Jetzv8

Jetzv8

New Member
Apr 5, 2020
4
0
1
50
Florida
I’m the new owner of a 2015 Mustang Gt w/performance package. 47,000 miles & need rear tires soon. I live in Florida( rainy season coming) and looking for the best tire. Weekend driver, drag radials worry me with all our rain. Car currently has Pirelli P Zero Nero all season P275/40R 19 105 H. Traction rating AA, temperature A. They spin quite a lot when on the throttle, looking for a safe better grip tire. Any suggestions? Car does have BMR cradle lock out kit & Steeda Vertical links installed. Thanks
 

