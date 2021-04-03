2016 GT seat problem

Hey everyone. I have a little bit of a problem. I swapped out my front seats from braum racing seats back to the original seats. They are heated and cooled. I installed the seats right from a car that worked. Once installed the drivers seat didn't move but the lumbar and heated and cooling part still works. I checked the harness and it looked good. I unhooked the battery and swapped the fuses around and hooked the battery back up. Everything works still besides the drivers side moving. Not sure what to look at. Any info is very much appreciated. Thanks