So today my 2016 GT driver side window randomlly started opening and cloing on it's own. It's only opening and closing the 1/4 inch or so that it does when yoou open the door. But its doing it every 10-20 seconds. I tried "recalibrating" it. and that made no difference? Almost seems like it thinks the door is opening, and closing, but I'm not getting a "Driver side door ajar" message. Any Ideas??