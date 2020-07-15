For Sale 2016 Mustang GT Manual Transmission *Light Mods* Riverside, CA County

T

TheNewOne

New Member
Jun 29, 2020
3
0
1
32
Canyon Lake, CA
Possibly selling my 2016 Mustang GT Manual Transmission

Car has the following done to it:

C & L Racer Cold Air Intake
X-Pipe
Full 4” Cat Back Exhaust
BAMA 91 Octane Race Tune (BAMA computer will be included)
Two 10” Subwoofers Enclosed
2000 Max Watt Amplifier
Upgraded Speakers
American Muscle Rear Wing
Roof is painted Black (not a wrap)

Car will come with the stock air box as well.

Rims were stock I believe and were Plastic Dipped Black. One wheel has small curb rash.

Currently has 30,800 miles. I’ve owned it since 1,300 miles and mostly highway miles commuting to work.

Clean Title in hand as well.

Car is located in Riverside, CA area.


5501F76C-2326-4FF3-AFB4-A6E15D6F0148.jpeg
4838D45D-9630-417B-BCFD-504F1FE3E0DF.jpeg
12595ECD-84C9-4624-95A6-C18CFA3FBCA2.jpeg
8BAF3639-A48D-4A02-B5F2-AB3A0EC06D77.jpeg
400649A2-40CD-4CD8-A5F5-918806BD3A3F.jpeg
80BA6898-676C-459C-A34D-2D56DDB7C6EB.jpeg
FA6DA5A1-E8A9-4F48-BA25-1C88264EC75E.jpeg
FFE954DA-D4AB-4184-80AE-B05C535605BF.jpeg
D65BF704-2C54-4F65-B5D3-2232E15358AF.jpeg
7DC3DC1B-8E41-48A2-864E-F3938C4059C9.jpeg
F8D55E48-BD09-47F3-8668-F9172A7BC65E.jpeg
C70A5AF4-EEB5-45E2-BA90-8100B307FB63.jpeg


