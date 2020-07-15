TheNewOne
Possibly selling my 2016 Mustang GT Manual Transmission
Car has the following done to it:
C & L Racer Cold Air Intake
X-Pipe
Full 4” Cat Back Exhaust
BAMA 91 Octane Race Tune (BAMA computer will be included)
Two 10” Subwoofers Enclosed
2000 Max Watt Amplifier
Upgraded Speakers
American Muscle Rear Wing
Roof is painted Black (not a wrap)
Car will come with the stock air box as well.
Rims were stock I believe and were Plastic Dipped Black. One wheel has small curb rash.
Currently has 30,800 miles. I’ve owned it since 1,300 miles and mostly highway miles commuting to work.
Clean Title in hand as well.
Car is located in Riverside, CA area.
Clean Title in hand as well.
