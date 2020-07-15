Possibly selling my 2016 Mustang GT Manual TransmissionCar has the following done to it:C & L Racer Cold Air IntakeX-PipeFull 4” Cat Back ExhaustBAMA 91 Octane Race Tune (BAMA computer will be included)Two 10” Subwoofers Enclosed2000 Max Watt AmplifierUpgraded SpeakersAmerican Muscle Rear WingRoof is painted Black (not a wrap)Car will come with the stock air box as well.Rims were stock I believe and were Plastic Dipped Black. One wheel has small curb rash.Currently has 30,800 miles. I’ve owned it since 1,300 miles and mostly highway miles commuting to work.Clean Title in hand as well.Car is located in Riverside, CA area.Clean Title in hand as well.