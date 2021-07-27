For Sale 2016 Mustang GT PP 48k miles $29.8k OBO

FastDriver

FastDriver

My dad had a bra
SN Certified Technician
Sep 5, 2001
4,549
1,270
214
Fort Knox, KY
ExteriorRight.jpg


Located in Beaver Dam, KY

2016 Mustang GT with 48k miles
Performance Package.
Garage Kept for life.
Clean title.
6 speed manual

Engine replaced by BF Evans Ford under warranty in 2018 at ~29k miles for the dreaded, yet well-known ticking issue that many others have, and will be hard for you to detect in a test drive. This one does not! It runs flawless (No Tick!). Ford stopped replacing engines for this problem just months after this one was completed.

Mods:
- The Corsa cat-back exhaust system
- Eibach Sportline Lowering springs and black accents give it a subtle yet clean & distinct appearance.
- The Steeda Cold-air Intake rounds out the modifications.

It has been babied. It still runs the stock tune on premium and is very well maintained/documented. It's mechanically flawless. I had it professionally touched up, paint-less dent removal, buffed, and detailed with receipt from SEP20. You won't believe how clean it is inside and out. No one who comes to see it will leave without it.

Contact Mike @ [email protected] or text first (calls filtered) 270-925-1448 for more info.
 

Attachments

  • Corsa.jpg
    Corsa.jpg
    496.6 KB · Views: 39
  • Engine01.jpg
    Engine01.jpg
    432.9 KB · Views: 17
  • Engine02.jpg
    Engine02.jpg
    512.7 KB · Views: 16
  • Engine03.jpg
    Engine03.jpg
    529.6 KB · Views: 18
  • Engine04.jpg
    Engine04.jpg
    538.5 KB · Views: 17
  • Engine05.jpg
    Engine05.jpg
    590.8 KB · Views: 16
  • Engine06.jpg
    Engine06.jpg
    504.4 KB · Views: 16
  • ExteriorFront.jpg
    ExteriorFront.jpg
    574.8 KB · Views: 16
  • ExteriorFront2.jpg
    ExteriorFront2.jpg
    576.8 KB · Views: 18
Last edited:
  • Love
Reactions: 1 user

  • Sponsors(?)


StangNet members!! Check out our new knowmoto app and win a $100 gift card from Late Model Restoration.
StangNet created a new car social app called knowmoto! Add your Mustang or post a photo in the knowmoto app and enter for a chance at a $100 gift card from LMR. Click the LMR Logo for more about the knowmoto Mega Thread!
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top Bottom