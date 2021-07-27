FastDriver
My dad had a bra
SN Certified Technician
- Sep 5, 2001
- 4,530
- 1,245
- 214
Located in Beaver Dam, KY
2016 Mustang GT with 48k miles
Performance Package.
Garage Kept for life.
Clean title.
6 speed manual
Engine replaced by BF Evans Ford under warranty in 2018 at ~29k miles for the dreaded, yet well-known ticking issue that many others have, and will be hard for you to detect in a test drive. This one does not! It runs flawless (No Tick!). Ford stopped replacing engines for this problem just months after this one was completed.
Mods:
- The Corsa cat-back exhaust system
- Eibach Sportline Lowering springs and black accents give it a subtle yet clean & distinct appearance.
- The Steeda Cold-air Intake rounds out the modifications.
It has been babied. It still runs the stock tune on premium and is very well maintained/documented. It's mechanically flawless. I had it professionally touched up, paint-less dent removal, buffed, and detailed with receipt from SEP20. You won't believe how clean it is inside and out. No one who comes to see it will leave without it.
Contact Mike @ [email protected] or text first (calls filtered) 270-925-1448 for more info.
Corsa.jpg
Engine01.jpg
Engine02.jpg
Engine03.jpg
Engine04.jpg
Engine05.jpg
Engine06.jpg
ExteriorFront.jpg
ExteriorFront2.jpg
