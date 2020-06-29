2016 Mustang GT *Random Misfire's CEL* Charge Motion Valve "Flaps" in Intake Manifold

Hello everyone,



So as the title states, I have random misfire CEL that comes and goes and the car runs fine but feels weird in the 1,000-2,000 RPM range. So gas mileage is obviously worse right now but the car runs and pulls just fine above 2,000 RPM.



After reading lots of posts on the internet I have it narrowed down to being the "flaps" in the Intake Manifold, which is stock.



I just called my local Ford dealer and they are saying the labor costs would be $1k+ to replace the "runner control something" which I assume is the Charge Motion Valve piece that is for sure cracked or broken.



What I am trying to figure out, is if this job should be cheaper if I buy the new version of the intake manifold (fr3z-9424-n) and do it myself or find someone willing to do it for less? Or just live with it until I decide to Supercharge the car...



Let me know if you have an insight on this issue or anything related to it.



Thank you!