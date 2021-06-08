2016 Mustang GT with full Borla exhaust (videos)

Renegade Stang

Apr 14, 2021
Columbus, Ohio
The 2016 Mustang GT sounds amazing with the 3” Borla S-Type catback and the Borla off road headers (1-3/4”) by the way, video below:
View: https://m.youtube.com/watch?v=7fopHphqwRk


the cold start is insane though. I kinda want to find a way to tame the cold start down a little but at the end of the day it doesn’t really bother me especially living out in the country and not daily driving it but maybe I’ll get to that someday:
View: https://m.youtube.com/watch?v=jrxVFK_erXw


more of the sound at the track:
View: https://m.youtube.com/watch?v=y0XhYYk0nrI
 

