2016 Radio Quit Working

Ok, I did some searching and found some people with similar problems but am still unable to fix this. We bought my girlfriend a 2016 Ecoboost automatic car. She came home yesterday and said the radio quit. Pushing all the buttons on the left the only thing that did anything was the Cd button told me there was no CD. I still had the white numbers in the corners like the time and stuff but everything else was dead. Just a blank screen. So after reading I unhooked the battery for a while which did nothing. So I then pulled Fuse 32 which got it back working yesterday evening however now she just messaged me and said it quit again. WTF!! This is the smaller display stereo not the nicer big one. Where do I go from here? I dont want to have to take it in to ford and spend that money.