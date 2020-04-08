2016 Radio Quit Working

79pace

79pace

something stupid will fall out of my mouth
Founding Member
Jul 21, 2000
153
26
38
47
Tulsa, OK
www.carbdford.com
Ok, I did some searching and found some people with similar problems but am still unable to fix this. We bought my girlfriend a 2016 Ecoboost automatic car. She came home yesterday and said the radio quit. Pushing all the buttons on the left the only thing that did anything was the Cd button told me there was no CD. I still had the white numbers in the corners like the time and stuff but everything else was dead. Just a blank screen. So after reading I unhooked the battery for a while which did nothing. So I then pulled Fuse 32 which got it back working yesterday evening however now she just messaged me and said it quit again. WTF!! This is the smaller display stereo not the nicer big one. Where do I go from here? I dont want to have to take it in to ford and spend that money.
 

  • Sponsors(?)


You must log in or register to reply here.
Thread starter Similar threads Forum Replies Date
MustangJamie First issue with my 2016 Gt 2015+ (S550) Mustang -General/Talk 8
Z 2016 electrical battery discharge after two week storage 2015+ Specific Tech 0
S Mustang S550 2016 Electrical Problem AC/ RADIO LIGHT/ STEERING MODE 2015+ (S550) Mustang -General/Talk 2
R Sirius Onyx Connection To Base 2016 Radio Mustang Sound & Shine All 5
R Sirius Onyx Ez Connection To 2016 Base Radio Help Needed 2015+ (S550) Mustang -General/Talk 17
Similar threads
First issue with my 2016 Gt
2016 electrical battery discharge after two week storage
Mustang S550 2016 Electrical Problem AC/ RADIO LIGHT/ STEERING MODE
Sirius Onyx Connection To Base 2016 Radio
Sirius Onyx Ez Connection To 2016 Base Radio Help Needed
Top Bottom