all1knew
- Feb 15, 2004
- 63
- 0
- 7
Hello all,
2017 GT350 touch screen control panel work in 2018 without issues?
So here's my situation. Car came with the Recaro seats and I'd rather have the leather-trimmed bucket style.
HOWEVER, the seats I'd be swapping in are heated/cooled from the factory, whereas the Recaro style is not. Do these just plug in to a harness?
In theory, I have a line on a touch screen panel that has the buttons for the heated/cooled seat feature out of a 2017 but my car is 2018.
Hypothetically speaking is the control panel something that can be swapped out and plug and play? Would these seats plug into a factory port and then have the heated/cooled capability? I'd imagine that's built in the seat itself and as long as the electrical components are there and the buttons they would operate correctly.
Any help & feedback would be greatly appreciated. Thank you!
William Kramer
