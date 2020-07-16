2017 MUSTANG ECOBOOST CONVERTABLE STEREO UPGRADE

GUYS I NEED HELP!!!

I am about to tackle the project of upgrading my shaker system in the 'Stang. My research shows that there are a few road blocks to go around and I am wondering if any one can help me figure this out or if some one has dealt with it already.

I am upgrading the entire front end. JBL GX628c 6.5" woofer components with 1" tweets. As well as JBL GX328 3.5" MID RANGE I am also putting the 6.5" in the rear with the tweets.

I have the premium ecoboost which has the very under-powered shaker system in it with no subwoofer.

I have ideas about what to do for the sub in the trunk.

My problem is that i don't want to change the factory head unit yet because its 500 just for the bezzel.

this means i have the harness going from the head unit to the shaker amp and then wiring going from the amp to the speakers.

I keep hearing of the Carav 12-240 harness but am not understanding how this plays into the system and me adding the DSP after the amp so i dont loose the noise cancellation wiring from the head unit to the shaker amp, however i don't know which harness on the shaker amp to tap into to go to the speakers.

Any help with this issue will be greatly appreciated.
 

