2018 GT Oil Pan and Squirrels

D

derik

New Member
Oct 22, 2010
2
0
1
New Jersey (Central)
Haven’t been on the forum for a while, but I need assistance with a critter problem. I have a 2018 Mustang GT with performance pack. I had oil on my driveway yesterday and saw the oil pan was leaking (1 drop every 2-3 seconds) from the right rear corner. Dealer said the pan had been chewed. The same thing happened in Dec2019. Unfortunately, Ford doesn’t make a steel/aluminum pan for this car. I sprayed some rodent repellent on the pan every week or so but hadn’t the last 2 weeks.
Anyone have any ideas such as wire mesh or some sort of metal covering to attach to the pan without obstructing the drain plug? Any metal replacement oil pan other than a racing pan (Steeda/Moroso)? (No, I won’t trap the squirrels or poison them). Thanks in advance
 

  • Sponsors(?)


You must log in or register to reply here.
Thread starter Similar threads Forum Replies Date
Foxslider General Check it out: 2018 mustang cobra jet 50th anniversary Special Production 0
D N2MB WOT BOX install 2018 Mustang GT 2015+ (S550) Mustang -General/Talk 0
BackInBlack For Sale 2018 - 2020 RTR Gurney Flap for Premium Spoiler S550 Mustangs for Sale (2015+) 1
A supercharging a 2018 GT PP1 6 speed manual 2015+ (S550) Mustang -General/Talk 7
snakin 2018 GT Premium 2015+ (S550) Mustang -General/Talk 7
Similar threads
General Check it out: 2018 mustang cobra jet 50th anniversary
N2MB WOT BOX install 2018 Mustang GT
For Sale 2018 - 2020 RTR Gurney Flap for Premium Spoiler
supercharging a 2018 GT PP1 6 speed manual
2018 GT Premium
Top Bottom