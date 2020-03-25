2018 GT Oil Pan and Squirrels

Haven’t been on the forum for a while, but I need assistance with a critter problem. I have a 2018 Mustang GT with performance pack. I had oil on my driveway yesterday and saw the oil pan was leaking (1 drop every 2-3 seconds) from the right rear corner. Dealer said the pan had been chewed. The same thing happened in Dec2019. Unfortunately, Ford doesn’t make a steel/aluminum pan for this car. I sprayed some rodent repellent on the pan every week or so but hadn’t the last 2 weeks.

Anyone have any ideas such as wire mesh or some sort of metal covering to attach to the pan without obstructing the drain plug? Any metal replacement oil pan other than a racing pan (Steeda/Moroso)? (No, I won’t trap the squirrels or poison them). Thanks in advance