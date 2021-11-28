Good afternoon! I have 4 original calipers from a 2018 Shelby GT350. The reason for changing is because I wanted the red calipers look and I purchased new red calipers from Ford Racing. I have the original calipers for sale and they have 25 miles on them and are perfect. I will ship the original calipers in the boxes I received the red versions.Price is $700.00 + shippingBrunswick Ohio (near Cleveland)Model year is 2018 Shelby GT350Selling all 4 pcs only I will not break up set of 4