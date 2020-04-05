2019 Electric Windows phenomenon.

Jinx
I like cats, cats like me. Cats and I fully agree.
Oct 2, 2003
- 11,463
- 3,240
- 223
So I go out front this morning and notice that both my windows are fully retracted. I know for a fact that they were up the night before and I am the only one with a key/ fob to the vehicle.
How can the windows go completely down with the vehicle secure and the power off?
anyone have a similar situation?
