2019 Electric Windows phenomenon.

So I go out front this morning and notice that both my windows are fully retracted. I know for a fact that they were up the night before and I am the only one with a key/ fob to the vehicle.
How can the windows go completely down with the vehicle secure and the power off?

anyone have a similar situation?
 

