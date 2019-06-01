2019 GT supercharger...roush or whipple?

Hello! Just bought a 19 GT premium PP,
Looking to supercharge it as soon as I break 1k miles, but looking for insight on which blower to go with. My tuner likes roush, I hear a lot about the whipple, my last car was paxton so I'm not preferred on either. I saw a video showing the TVS had to have the block cut on, where I dont think the whipple does...? Just looking for opinions.
