2019 GT supercharger...roush or whipple?

Going off of what I know for previous generations, you can't go wrong with either choice... dur. The difference is that the Roush is an Eaton R2650 (Twin Vortices) blower ( https://www.eaton.com/us/en-us/catalog/engine-solutions/tvs-r2650.html ) and that the Whipple is a Twin-Screw. Back in the days of Kenne Bell twin-screw 2.8 vs Magnuson 2.3 TVS, the real difference was that the TVS was better efficient to 16psi, and then the larger size of the Twin-Screw helped outflow at anything above that. 16psi is quite a decent amount of power. ( old link with compressor maps You really can't miss with either, both are legal in all 50 States, both get you over 700hp and well past it, depending on the additional mods/money you sink into it.