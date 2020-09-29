2019 Mustang GT remote start not working!!

Hello all,



I recently bought a 2019 Mustang GT. One feature i did not try while at the dealership was the remote start. The car had 8k miles on it when I bought it so I figured there would not be a problem. So i tried the remote start numerous times and all I get is three flashing lights on the keyfob. I have tried just about every way you can imagine... made sure the car was locked, locked twice to make the beep and then tried, nothing. I have tried directly outside the car, inside the car... still nothing. 2 weeks ago the check engine light came on, the culprit was the purge valve (surprise). That has since been fixed, codes cleared and still does not work. Ford said they would check into it and would let me know if they hear something (no idea what that even means besides they have no idea how to fix it).... last thing i tried is disconnecting the battery for 2 hours and then reconnecting it.... still nothing. Anyone have the same problem or a potential fix?? so frustrating!!