2019 Petty's Garage Warrior Mustang GT

May 4, 2020
Colorado
Just purchased the limited edition 2019 Petty's Garage Warrior Edition Mustang GT and absolutely loving it so far. The sold to me producing 675 HP and it certainly feels like it can get after it. I haven't had the opportunity to get it on a dyno yet, so I can't confirm HP, but is performance MODs include:
  • 675 hp, 540 lb.-ft. of torque
  • TVS 2650 Edelbrock Supercharger
  • Petty’s Garage 3-way Adjustable Coilover Suspension
  • Level 5 Axle by GeForce
I'd love to hear everyone's ideas on what I could do to add some more horsepower.
New Mustang.jpg

Does anyone else in Colorado have a Petty's Garage Mustang? I am super curious how many 2019 Petty's Garage Warriors were produced.
 

