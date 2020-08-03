20x10.5 Rim Fitment Concerns

I could grind off some of the bolt to add some clearance I could go with a smaller tire in the front and assuming that the rim doesn’t hit when the suspension compresses then I wouldn’t be wearing down the rubber I could add spacers I could give up, try and recoup my money and buy more sensible rims

Hi all,Need your input on my current predicament... Got myself what I thought was a great deal on a set of rims but now I’m worried I didn’t ask enough questions and might be in a bind with the fitment.What I thought I was getting was a staggered 20x9 / 20x10.5 setup because that’s how the rims sell when ordered new but I was buying used and when I got there it was 20x10.5 with a + 15 offset all around, I figured no big deal I’ll just do a square setup all around so I got 4x 295/30/20 PZeros to go with the rims.I’m on totally stock suspension, not lowered so believed I was good to go but in mocking them up the fronts look like they are going to hit a bolt on the suspension... if the rims don’t hit the bolt then I’m pretty sure the tire will rub against it.Here’s what I need your help on...I’m not sure if any of these options make sense but right now I’ve got a set of rims and tires taking up space in my garage so I gotta figure something out.