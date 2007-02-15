225/45-17 too narrow?

It's amazing what tires you can get pried onto small rims. I picked up a set of 26x10 Hoosier slicks a ways back that were supposedly mounted on a 8" steel rim, which is fine according to Hoosier's specs, but they just never looked quite right. I made a quick rough measurement one day and found out they were mounted on 7" rims.Guess that's why they weren't hooking a the track the one time I had them out. Replaced with a pair of 235/60 15 DR's I had laying around, which have an 8" tread, and the car hooked much better.Anyway, a rule of thumb I learned way back is that your tread width should match your rim width for best handling, slightly wider is okay for straight line. Too wide and the tire has to fold to fit the rim and you end up with a footprint no bigger than the rim width plus uneven tread wear. Too small and you have more chance of damaging something, plus really narrow rubber on a wide rim looks weird.