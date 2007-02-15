225/45-17 too narrow?

SoCalCruising

SoCalCruising

No, most tire manufacturers have a chart that lists the recommended wheel width for each tire size. Most say that a 225 series tire is fine on an 8" rim, but you should check for yourself by going the their website (if you know what tire you want).
 
N

nugget68

these are the tires I was looking at...
http://www.discounttiredirect.com/d...cf=false&sw=false&cs=225&pc=49538&rd=17&ar=45

i thought maybe a 255/40 for the rear and a 225/45 for the front. I would go
255's all the way around, but I am afraid the might rub on the front...Nankang's web site says 7.5in for the 225...will it look stretched on an 8in you think. It also says a 255 needs a 9in rim, I know a 255 will fit and look good on an 8in
 
N

nugget68

those tires are suppose to have wheel protectors built in...i know that dont help much with the pot holes, but I dont think I will be hitting any going fast enough to do any damage...if i do I guess I will have to replace my wheels...:(
 
BobV

BobV

Approved rim sizes for 225/45-17 are from 7 to 8.5" wide. So yes, an 8" wide rim is PERFECT for that size tire! See chart: http://www.falkentire.com/fk452_sizes.html

Oh, and to prove it here's a picture of a 225/45-17 on a 17x8 rim...

image.jpg


At any rate, for handling, I'd MUCH rather run a tire slightly stretched onto a wider rim than squeeze a too-wide tire on a too-narrow rim. And... the Falkens had the rim protector built-in as well - I never had curb or pothole damage either.
 
SoCalCruising

SoCalCruising

"At any rate, for handling, I'd MUCH rather run a tire slightly stretched onto a wider rim than squeeze a too-wide tire on a too-narrow rim."

Amen, brother.
 
P

PJx5x

FYI- Theres a reason late model Mustangs come stock with 245s on a 8" rim... Hell, I ran a 275 on a 17x8 for a while and had no problems.
 
Sacramento6

Sacramento6

225 is an excellent size tire for an 8" rim. Most tire shops will recommend 225 for that rim width. Not the largest tire that will fit, it's just a good fit.
 
N

nugget68

thanks guys. i think that i am going to go with 255/40-17 rear and 225/45-17 front. you cant really beat $278 to your door...
 
BobV

BobV

PJx5x said:
FYI- Theres a reason late model Mustangs come stock with 245s on a 8" rim... Hell, I ran a 275 on a 17x8 for a while and had no problems.
Yep, a 245 tire has a 7.5 - 9.0 recommended rim width, so it's also a good fit for an 8" wide wheel...

I know LOTS of people run 275's on an 8" rim, mainly to avoid buying new rims. Just because you can/did, doesn't mean you should... After all, you said it best "Theres a reason late model Mustangs come stock with 245s on a 8" rim" - they would've put 275's on if Ford and the tire maker THOUGHT they could. A 275/40-17 carries a rim spec of 9.0-11.0, but everybody is smarter than the tire makers... :bang: :p
 
Sacramento6

Sacramento6

BobV said:
Yep, a 245 tire has a 7.5 - 9.0 recommended rim width, so it's also a good fit for an 8" wide wheel...

I know LOTS of people run 275's on an 8" rim, mainly to avoid buying new rims. Just because you can/did, doesn't mean you should... After all, you said it best "Theres a reason late model Mustangs come stock with 245s on a 8" rim" - they would've put 275's on if Ford and the tire maker THOUGHT they could. A 275/40-17 carries a rim spec of 9.0-11.0, but everybody is smarter than the tire makers... :bang: :p
Perfectly put BobV. Just because you can doesn't mean that you should. Also, the profile / sidewall hieght can be taken into account when squeezing wider tires onto rims. I, personally, get nervous when the "black arts" are used to find something as important propper tire fit.
 
M

mattrod70

when you run a tire that fits or is smallerish on a front rim you get shaper turn in and more road feel. a slightley larger tire with a more squishier sidewall in the rear the break away is supposed to be more gradual and easier to control during oversteer.

at least thats what ive heard
matt
 
Desert Stallion

Desert Stallion

It's amazing what tires you can get pried onto small rims. I picked up a set of 26x10 Hoosier slicks a ways back that were supposedly mounted on a 8" steel rim, which is fine according to Hoosier's specs, but they just never looked quite right. I made a quick rough measurement one day and found out they were mounted on 7" rims. :lol: Guess that's why they weren't hooking a the track the one time I had them out. Replaced with a pair of 235/60 15 DR's I had laying around, which have an 8" tread, and the car hooked much better.

Anyway, a rule of thumb I learned way back is that your tread width should match your rim width for best handling, slightly wider is okay for straight line. Too wide and the tire has to fold to fit the rim and you end up with a footprint no bigger than the rim width plus uneven tread wear. Too small and you have more chance of damaging something, plus really narrow rubber on a wide rim looks weird.
 
N

nugget68

Well I got my tires in and had the mounted up. the 225 is probably the narrowest that you could put on an 8" rim, but I think that it looks pretty good. I need to lower now about an 1" to 1.5"...
 
V

Vinnyc1487

nugget68 said:
Well I got my tires in and had the mounted up. the 225 is probably the narrowest that you could put on an 8" rim, but I think that it looks pretty good. I need to lower now about an 1" to 1.5"...
thinking about going this same route on my 87gt. How did it turn out do you have any pics? Or should I just go with 245/45/17 all the way around
 
