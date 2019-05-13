Progress Thread 235 radial coupe build

tannerc91gt

tannerc91gt

This last 25% is foreign territory at this point
Founding Member
Nov 29, 1999
4,459
3,055
234
Indiana
Going to start a build thread, figure some of you may be interested.

Building the car to run in a 235 drag radial class.

Its a really clean car, just a little dated now.
Current combo is a 306, small t4 turbo, Hellion kit, AOD and an 8.8 with some decent parts. Stock suspension, 8.50 cage, etc

919C7575-C019-4C39-8392-0704141E473A.jpeg
A8A26F05-CE0E-454C-98F7-7EE04BB614B8.jpeg


Originally ended up with me for a Holley EFI install for the current combo.
Which I had nearly completed.
HP installed, cam sync and crank trigger, Holley 120lb injectors, modified the fuel lines and the turbo kit. Reworked the transbrake wiring and was working on some other small stuff when the owner decided to take the plunge back into class racing and get into the radial class.

1A98188B-43C0-4CDA-ABAC-54E13EE686CC.jpeg


Only wiring picture i had, when I was pulling it all apart.
46EEC8BB-0845-4C47-9D00-90A3782E97C1.jpeg
 

Attachments

Last edited:
  • Like
Reactions: RaggedGT and James V

  • Sponsors(?)


tannerc91gt

tannerc91gt

This last 25% is foreign territory at this point
Founding Member
Nov 29, 1999
4,459
3,055
234
Indiana
So new combo will need to make about 700-800hp more than this one so that means it’s got to start from scratch. That’s driveline, fuel system, turbo kit, suspension, etc.

Current combo is sold and will hopefully be yanked out this week.
New combo will be dart block based with a significantly larger turbo lol.
Will get a new rear end built like the one in my cobra and coil overs and all that jazz as well.

we decided real estate up front was going to be valuable so I broke out the sawzall and made some more.

6EFC316B-44BC-42D0-9D4D-51F70D6A7AC6.jpeg

370D7D97-5E84-4896-B51F-DB12CD71082D.jpeg

Kid came out to inspect. I need a welding cart...
D565B848-F939-402F-A241-DE082E8E3FDA.jpeg


E570038E-1A13-4267-91C0-7866CA6A2B41.jpeg
FE09C1D4-F26C-450E-B359-07E887FD23CC.jpeg
 
  • Like
Reactions: General karthief and James V
Rdub6

Rdub6

Mustang Master
Dec 29, 2017
1,265
927
123
Long Island, NY
That sure beats workin in my two car garage, with my wife’s daily in the spot next to me!!

Nice car man. I’ll be following along!
 
hoopty5.0

hoopty5.0

mechanicus terribilis
Mod Dude
Dec 14, 2010
7,294
6,196
204
SW Houston
tannerc91gt said:
Lol, this is quite the trial run.

On a side note, after somehow delaying for years, I finally bought a trailer yesterday so I can get my car finished up and drag it out to a race track. So we’re making progress
0A74F922-C62B-4775-B277-FC0C0F90D01C.jpeg
Click to expand...
I was following on FB. When is the golf cart coming?
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Thread starter Similar threads Forum Replies Date
stangman67 mt et radials: 235/60s or 255/60s Classic Mustang Specific Tech 0
Dean85GT 225 or 235 drag radial enough tire? Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 6
L Another rubbing thread - 88 GT Vert lowered with 235/55 x17s 1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk- 14
Misfit84 anybody running cooper Cobras 235/65 15? Pics? 1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk- 4
M Ditched The 235/ 18s All Seasons For The Foundry 265 / 20 Summers ... Car Acts Like Its On Ice! 2015+ (S550) Mustang -General/Talk 5
dz01 Anyone Else Running 235/40/18's On Their Fox? 1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk- 60
J Expired Oem '05-'09 Mustang Gt-h 18" Wheels On 235/50/r18 Tires Wheels Tires Brakes 2
Bullitt347 Expired (4) Hankook Dynopro As Tires On Wheels 235/65/17 Other Classifieds 0
0 Wheels-Tires Can I Lower My New Edge With 235 Tires Out Front? SN95 V6 Mustang Tech 1
6spdsvt Expired 18x8.5 Fan Blade Wheels & Tires 235-50/18 Bfg G-force Kdw T/a Wheels Tires Brakes 0
cindyinsc 235/50 Zr17's Fit On Mustang SN95 4.6L Mustang Tech 0
RangerJoe Wheels-Tires 235 Vs 275 Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 20
Pokageek Wheels-Tires Can You Put 255's On Back With 235's On Front? 2005 - 2009 Specific Tech 2
8 Tire size question 215/60/15 front 235/60/15 rear? Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 4
M 2011 mustang 235/60/18 michelin primacy mxv4 new tires really fill the well 2005 - 2014 Specific V6 Tech 5
Venom351R Dunlop Snow Tires 235/45/17 Wheels Tires Brakes 1
P Can I use 235 50s on 18 x 9 AM Bullitts? 2005 - 2014 S-197 Mustang -General/Talk- 0
642mx 9.5" wide rims with stock 235/50-18's? help!! 2005 - 2014 S-197 Mustang -General/Talk- 7
prae_21 Steeda Ultra-Lite Springs (2005-11)- $235 Suspension Parts 1
prae_21 Steeda Ultra-Llite Springs (2005-11)- $235 Suspension Parts 0
9 235/50R18 cobra wheel fitment 1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk- 5
M Will 15x8 draglites with 4.5" of backspacing clear the rear fender with 235/60 tires? Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 0
Edster 14 x 7 Cragar s/s w/235 60 14 tires on 66 mustang. Classic Mustang Specific Tech 5
FR-S8N replacing stock 235/55 17's with... 2005 - 2009 Specific Tech 10
5 Will a 235 wide tire fit on an 8" rim? 1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk- 16
J Will 255's rub in rear, 235 up front pics 1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk- 14
Mr_Q Tire question, stock 235/50 so between these others, what say you? 2005 - 2009 Specific Tech 17
gruvee87vertgt Can I fit a 235 55 16 on a 16x7 rim? Stock tire is 205 55 16 1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk- 10
B 235/60 r15 fit front of 69 coupe??? Classic Mustang Specific Tech 7
theanswer3 will 235-50-17 tires fit 9" wide rim safely 1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk- 5
D Just hit 235 degrees yesterday :( Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 13
R 235 40/ or 45/ 17 on 1967 front Classic Mustang Specific Tech 0
B 235/60/r15 tire on front of 69 stang Classic Mustang Specific Tech 7
droid#83853 Anyone ever put on 235/45's? 1996 - 2004 SN95 Mustang -General/Talk- 4
Dean85GT Anyone have a pic of a 235 tire on an 8" rim? 1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk- 2
vristang Carbon Fiber VW rated at 235 mpg 1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk- 13
E Tire.com says 235-45-17 on a 17x9 inch rim.. Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 17
timewarped1972 yes, another tire? 235's vs 225 for pony rim Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 13
X 235/45ZR17 and 245/45ZR17: any noticeable difference? SN95 4.6L Mustang Tech 0
O Are 235 or 245/50 on 17x8 rims any good?? Mustang Sound & Shine All 3
K Nitto 255/40/17 and 235/45/17 on stock wheels SN95 4.6L Mustang Tech 7
JamesBaumann 235/60 R14 2.3L (N/A & Turbo) Tech 10
B 235/50/15 On the Front Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 4
Schnelly OMG!! Tires are a PIA!! 2005 - 2014 S-197 Mustang -General/Talk- 2
02 281 GT Suspension Manual steering with modern radial tires? Classic Mustang Specific Tech 5
C For Sale BFG RADIAL T/A Wheels Tires Brakes 1
B Bags & Drag Radials 2005 - 2014 S-197 Mustang -General/Talk- 0
CORNDAWG Drag Radials 2005 - 2014 S-197 Mustang -General/Talk- 0
J Drag radials 1996 - 2004 SN95 Mustang -General/Talk- 20
S Expired New 275/40r17 Sumitomo Drag Radials (2) Wheels Tires Brakes 0
Similar threads
Top Bottom