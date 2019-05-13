Going to start a build thread, figure some of you may be interested.Building the car to run in a 235 drag radial class.Its a really clean car, just a little dated now.Current combo is a 306, small t4 turbo, Hellion kit, AOD and an 8.8 with some decent parts. Stock suspension, 8.50 cage, etcOriginally ended up with me for a Holley EFI install for the current combo.Which I had nearly completed.HP installed, cam sync and crank trigger, Holley 120lb injectors, modified the fuel lines and the turbo kit. Reworked the transbrake wiring and was working on some other small stuff when the owner decided to take the plunge back into class racing and get into the radial class.Only wiring picture i had, when I was pulling it all apart.