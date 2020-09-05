Just picked up a 99 gt this is my firsf mod engine, problem is there has been an engine swap and no clue if it's a romeo or windsor block also its had cams installed no clue which cam set was installed i do know it has pink injectors which almost makes me want to believe it's from a lincoln or a 03-04 engine anybody have a clue how i can identify what block it is. Also i AM installing 24lb injectors dont need to hear why you want to do that lol just need to know what is the best calibrated maf to get, i know the injectors subject is a touchy just need to know what maf and where i can pick it up other than a bbk because every review I've looked at says they're trash. After i find the maf im gonna order the injectors, sct4 tuner and hopefully they can build a decent tune after some data logging.