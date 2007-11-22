260 V8 Engines In here- Need Help

D.Hearne said: I'd do the 260 just to do something different. Imagine beating the pants off some Chebby guy with his 350 and then telling him it's only a 260 V8. Click to expand...

That is king of what I am thinking D. Hearne...Brianj5600--- You are absolutely right on with your comments, and I have enought stuff laying around to put together a 300+hp 302 (Ported GT40 stud mount heads, roller rockers, cam, lifters, etc..) but that isn't the purpose for this car..I already have a 88 hatchback that is a mid 9 sec. (1/4mi.) car. It has a 393w in it with a 5 speed and some nitrous when I want to go "fast" and plow through some gears...I really want to keep the 260 in the 64 just for that reason.....originality, and to do something different, for example, a "period correct" performance 260. As you all know, I'm sure, Shelby put a 260 in the first Cobras and the Sunbeam Tigers had 245hp-260+hp options available called LAT options (Los Angeles Tiger). Gordon Chittenden won an AHRA class in the early sixties in a 260 powered Tiger (12.95 @ 108). You know the tires they had back then........that 108 mph is good for mid to low 12s.I want to put something together that will be peppy and sound good with a decent lope to the cam...I sold the GT40 heads last nightI am going to go ahead and do the carb, intake, headers, mufflers, electric fan and a 3.55-3.70 gear while I am looking for the right 289 heads and camshaft. Any idea where I can find a set of those 289 heads?Thanks for the input and quick responses...I appreciate the comments/suggestions......keep them coming..