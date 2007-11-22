260 V8 Engines In here- Need Help

64point5
I am new to this site and am in need of some help. My 1964.5 coupe is now "done" and I want to up the power some. It has the original 260 two barrel still in it. I have some definite mods I want to do and some potential mods:
Definites:
F4B intake
570-600 carb
Tri Y headers
Flowmaster mufflers
Electric fan
3.55 gear
Possibles:
Upgraded heads or port stockers
Camshaft
My question is about what heads can I use on this 260 and what camshaft would work well. I want it to sound like it has a decent cam in it.
I have seen some 260hp 260s in Tigers so I know that some "decent" power can be made.
My engine code is: 4D11
C4OE-6015B
Recommendations and sharing of your experiences is appreciated.
