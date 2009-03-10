289 / 302 4 Bolt Main Conversion?

Hi all,
I was recently reading an article on block selection Engine Blocks which casually mentioned that a 289 hipo 4 bolt main cap could be added to an ordinary block, but didn't go into any detail. A search (forums and google) hasn't revealed anything for a 289, just info on the conversion for 351Ws and chevy 350s.
Does anybody know of a kit for this conversion? Is it really as easy as just getting a 4 bolt cap and tapping the block?
Thanks in advance peeps!
