289 / 302 4 Bolt Main Conversion?

the others are right, there really is not enough material in the web to convert a 289 or 302 to a proper four bolt main configuration. even if you made your own main caps, and used bolts that were small enough to prevent creating stress risers in the block, the gain in strength would be minimal at best. if you want a four bolt main 289/302, then find on old boss 302 block, buy a new boss 302 block, or get an after market block.



a 351w can be converted to four bolt mains though, and there are even kits to do just that. however the only small block ford that can be easily changed over to four bolt mains is the 351c. the main caps are the same thickness and width, you just need to drill and tap the block, and use the 351c four bolt caps for the conversion as the two bolt caps are configuered slightly differently.