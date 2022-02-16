For Sale 289 302 SBF intake manifold Ford Weber IDA V8 Cobra Shelby Mustang

E

extra_stout

Mustang Master
Aug 27, 2018
Germany
This intake manifold for a 289/302 engine is for sale.
IMG_20220210_085544.jpg
The intake manifold came with my car and I have no further info about the origin.
It has 120mm bore spacing, so this is for Weber IDA carburetors. Weber IDF have 90mm bore spacing.
The mounting position of the carbs (same direction on both sides of the engine) is the genuine design of this intake in the early 60ties. Later the carburetors ware turned 180° on one side.
"Original design from 1960s 4 X 2 V IDA Weber Intake: This classic Weber intake is a copy of the original type used on Cobras and GT 40s in the 1960s. The Webers all face the same direction with two water outlets cast into the manifold." (info from here: http://www.holmanmoody.com/Intakes1.html)

SB Ford Cobra Weber intake

Mustang and Shelby SB Cobra Weber intake
www.mustangtek.com

The linkage with this genuine orientation of the carburetors doesn't need the uprisings in the middle. See the last both pictures, which show the linkage arrangement (Throttle connection over the valve cover, left and right connected with a single pushrod).
weberIDA_linkage2.jpg
weberIDA_linkage1.jpg

I'm located in Germany, but shipping is not a problem. DHL ships usually within a week and cost will be included.
Asking price 1500$
 

Attachments

