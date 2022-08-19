289 cam break in help

Hey All, I am doing a head/cam/intake swap on a 68’289 and have a question on the cam break in. After reading all the horror stories on lobe flattening during break in I am super nervous to do it. I have a set of GT40P heads with upgraded springs, a performer rpm intake and a comp cams xe262 cam. I am thinking about leaving the stock C80E heads and 2bbl intake on for break in since I know the engine will fire as soon as I hit the key and the stock springs should be way easier on the lifters/lobes. My biggest concern is if the xe262 will pull the pressed in factory studs out of the heads? The cam number is 31-238-3 and here are the specs…..any thoughts



Basic Operating RPM Range:

1,300-5,600

Intake Duration at 050 inch Lift:

218

Exhaust Duration at 050 inch Lift:

224

Duration at 050 inch Lift:

218 int./224 exh.

Advertised Intake Duration:

262

Advertised Exhaust Duration:

270

Advertised Duration:

262 int./270 exh.

Intake Valve Lift with Factory Rocker Arm Ratio:

0.493 in.

Exhaust Valve Lift with Factory Rocker Arm Ratio:

0.500 in.

Valve Lift with Factory Rocker Arm Ratio:

0.493 int./0.500 exh.

Lobe Separation (degrees):

110