289 Cam Help

Hey all,I know this is not for a Mustang but I need some advice...... I am building a 1926 Model T with a 1968 C code 289. The engine is a low mileage pull from the early 70s that sat up until a month ago. I got it fired up and it sounds good. I am getting ready to purchase a cam for it and am trying to decide between the XE268 and 270H from Comp Cams. I have a set of GT40P heads with tri wye long tube headers that have been clearanced to fit, and edelbrock 1405 carb, a Performer RPM intake, and a recurved distributor. The car will weigh around 2000lb with the stock C4 and 3.90 rear gears. It will not be a daily driver, will have power drum brakes all the way around, and I want it to sound agressive. Any one have any thoughts on the two cams or other recommendations? TIA
 

