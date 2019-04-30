289 needs more power!

What transmission will you use behind it? What kind of shape is your 289 in? Will it need to be freshened up inside or is it in good enough shape already that you can just add your go fast goodies and move on with your project? You should benefit from an aluminum intake with a small 4 barrel, a mild cam and if it were mine I'd add some better flowing heads. At least some GT 40s. Be careful not to buy too big of a cam for that small V8 or it'll be a dog on the street. I'd call or email whoever your favorite cam company is and let them recommend one for your application. Also, be careful which intake manifold you choose if you plan on keeping your stock hood. I upgraded my 68 coupe from a 200 to a 302.