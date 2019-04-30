289 needs more power!

Aiden Adams
Member
-
- Apr 30, 2019
-
- 4
-
- 1
-
- 13
-
- 19
Whats up everyone? My name is Aiden and my 67 coupe is named Amelia! I've had her for coming on 5 years this June. I built her all with my dad. She's got a 200 straight 6 and I am ready to move up to that 289. I have the motor but I am looking to do more of a performance build this go around. I am wondering what modifications you guys recommend for adding horsepower. I am open to any ideas. This is the beginning of this process so I am only starting with research. In the meantime I need to get her back up and running because I sure do miss driving her haha.