289 needs more power!

Whats up everyone? My name is Aiden and my 67 coupe is named Amelia! I've had her for coming on 5 years this June. I built her all with my dad. She's got a 200 straight 6 and I am ready to move up to that 289. I have the motor but I am looking to do more of a performance build this go around. I am wondering what modifications you guys recommend for adding horsepower. I am open to any ideas. This is the beginning of this process so I am only starting with research. In the meantime I need to get her back up and running because I sure do miss driving her haha.
image1.jpeg
 
Before you even think of going that route, you will need to upgrade your suspension, brakes, and rear axle to handle the weight and torque.
 
What transmission will you use behind it? What kind of shape is your 289 in? Will it need to be freshened up inside or is it in good enough shape already that you can just add your go fast goodies and move on with your project? You should benefit from an aluminum intake with a small 4 barrel, a mild cam and if it were mine I'd add some better flowing heads. At least some GT 40s. Be careful not to buy too big of a cam for that small V8 or it'll be a dog on the street. I'd call or email whoever your favorite cam company is and let them recommend one for your application. Also, be careful which intake manifold you choose if you plan on keeping your stock hood. I upgraded my 68 coupe from a 200 to a 302.
 
Wecome on Adien

go for the whole edelbrock RPM kit with heads, cam, manifold, and carb.
They have already done the engineering for you.
Would be better that playing guess and check on your own bank account.

Or Crites has a 460ci install kit you might consider. could be done for about the same price.
 
rustaddict said:
What transmission will you use behind it? What kind of shape is your 289 in? Will it need to be freshened up inside or is it in good enough shape already that you can just add your go fast goodies and move on with your project? You should benefit from an aluminum intake with a small 4 barrel, a mild cam and if it were mine I'd add some better flowing heads. At least some GT 40s. Be careful not to buy too big of a cam for that small V8 or it'll be a dog on the street. I'd call or email whoever your favorite cam company is and let them recommend one for your application. Also, be careful which intake manifold you choose if you plan on keeping your stock hood. I upgraded my 68 coupe from a 200 to a 302.
Thanks! all great things I will look into. I appreciate your help.
 
I would go with a 302 roller block, bolt on some GT40P heads, and a nice roller cam...maybe some headers or HiPo manifolds...pretty easy to hit 280HP that way for less than $1500
 
