289 Rebuild with 2bl to 4bl

I just dropped off my 289 to the rebuild shop yesterday. It's a 1965 with a 2bl carb/intake and stock exh manifolds. Ran fine with good compression but had a deep knock that was driving me crazy. Needed to yank it anyway. So my plan is to convert to a 4bl card and manifold, and the hi-po exh manifolds to dual exhaust. Thinking about Weiand Stealth intake with a holly or eldebrock 500 cfm. It's a convertible I drive around Newport Beach on sunny days. I'm not going to go crazy, just want a little better performance. Anything I need to be concerned about? Btw, I also ordered up a front disc conversion boosted kit, bilstien front and back socks and new 4 leaf springs. The old girl sags and I want a better ride. Figured I go at it while I'm waiting 4 to 6 weeks for the rebuild. How's that sound? Any other tips or cautions?
 

