289 small water pump pulley

[email protected]

65 Mustang 289 for some time now I have been having a problem with my single groove water pump pulley rubbing against the crank pulley. The crank pulley is after market and was changed because I installed air conditioning in the car. I just found out that the 65/289 had two different size single groove water pump pulleys. One was a smaller size 5.875" and the larger is the most common 6.12" the size of the pulley was determined by the way the motor was set up.I am trying to find a part number or locate a smaller size single groove pulley with the measurement of 5.875" I have tried several internet outlets to no avail. I would greatly appreciate it if some on could locate one for me or the part number. If some one has one out in the junk pile that works also.Thanks I appreciate any help one can give