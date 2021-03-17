289 small water pump pulley

Woody3882

Woody3882

Member
Jun 19, 2018
47
5
18
70
Bradenton Fl 34212
65 Mustang 289 for some time now I have been having a problem with my single groove water pump pulley rubbing against the crank pulley. The crank pulley is after market and was changed because I installed air conditioning in the car. I just found out that the 65/289 had two different size single groove water pump pulleys. One was a smaller size 5.875" and the larger is the most common 6.12" the size of the pulley was determined by the way the motor was set up.
I am trying to find a part number or locate a smaller size single groove pulley with the measurement of 5.875" I have tried several internet outlets to no avail. I would greatly appreciate it if some on could locate one for me or the part number. If some one has one out in the junk pile that works also.
Thanks I appreciate any help one can give

[email protected]
 

