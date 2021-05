Hey all. Had my 289 torn apart to change head gaskets and its now put back together, cant get the timing adjusted correcly tho. Have turned the engine to tdc and installed the distributor with the rotor facing towards the numer 1 mark on the distributor cap, plugged the vacuum hose and dialed it in with a timing light but it still wont run correcly. The engine ran nice and smooth before the disassembly. Any ideas?