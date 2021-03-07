289 to t5 pressure plate/clutch/flywheel questions

nerlansnoel
Hi All,
I am building a 289 and I have a t5 transmission with a 1986-1993 Mustang bell housing. My friend gave me his 65 Mustang, stock pressure plate, clutch, and flywheel from his 289 with an original manual trans. When I tried fitting the pressure plate and clutch onto the input shaft of the trans, (with the bell bolted on and throwout bearing and fork on), the clutch did not fit all the way on the threads and the PP hit the sides of the bell. I am assuming this is because the bell is from the later mustangs so it doesn't work with the 4 finger PP. I want to keep the 157T 28oz flywheel but I don't know what clutch and pressure plate will work with this setup. If anyone can help me out that would be great. I am also on a budget so the cheaper options are better for me. Is it also possible that the pivot ball is too far out? Meaning I would need a shorter one? The one I have is 2 inches long. Any help would be great. Thanks!
Would either of these setups work?
https://www.summitracing.com/parts/sum-700820 or https://www.summitracing.com/parts/sum-700814
