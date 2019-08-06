289 with GT40P heads

Groover66
Hey all, coming here to see if someone has a similar setup. I have a 66 coupe with a 289. I got a set of GT40P heads for next to nothing. I know the spark plug angle is an issue with headers. My question is, does anyone know for certain which headers will work with GT40p heads, t5 conversion with cable conversion, and stock power steering? Not looking to break the bank obviously. I've heard mac headers will work with gt40p heads but will they work with the stock power steering and a cable converter t5 swap?
Plllleeaaasseeee help
Jeremy
Plllleeaaasseeee help
Jeremy