289 with GT40P heads

Just answered another post like this. Hope it helps.

]

I tried this with the mac headers p/n TF6466 with p heads. Read many people said these would work.



I can say, at least my pair would not clear 3 plugs enough to even keep the wire boots off the pipes. Forget even trying to put a protector in them. That was trying the autolites and accel shorties. 2 could not even get a socket on them. Test fitted on engine stand not even in car which is a 66 stang,



To add to this, these headers would not even clear the back of the 289 block without the c4 bolted on. Too narrow at the collector



My solution was reproduction Hipo 289 manifold. These do fit. 1 plug is close but I ceramic coated them and got the highest heat boot protectors I could find. hoping this works car is still at body shop.



If these dont work going with aluminum heads. Good luck CW