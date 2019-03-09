2Blue2's 1977 Cobra2 Driveway Build

Yeah, you might wanna replace those wires! lol I'd say it'd be a safe bet to replace the cap, rotor and plugs while you're at it!As for the timing jumping back and forth, just a few questions. Where is it idling at? The vacuum advance was unplugged? How is the idle? Choppy, surging, smooth? And judging from the date code on the plug wires, how are the vacuum lines? A vacuum leak can give you a choppy idle, I found that out a long time ago! My car sounded like it had a cam in it for a while (before I did anything to it!).....Compression problems are a little more in depth to take care of most of the time, but how did they test - were they they fairly even in all cylinders?