Hello all,
I hope this post you and your family safe and healthy! Since we are all most likely stuck at home I had a question for an issue that has been bugging me. I looked elsewhere and cant find any information whatsoever to help. So here we go...
I purchased this alternator https://www.cjponyparts.com/alternator-stock-replacement-75-amp-5-0l-1986-1993/p/ALT5/ for my 1989 5.0 LX. My engine is stock and I am fine with the 75 amp.
I took out the existing alternator and was ready to install the new one only to find out the wiring didnt sync. There instructions on CJ Pony's website but it is for a 100amp alternator with a 4 gauge power wire, so its not the same. On top of that the wiring scheme on my alternator is not the same as the one provided in their "directions".
My existing alternator has a plug, a white wire (with clip) and what I believe is a power wire which screws into alternator with a ring terminal connector (see pics below).
The new alternator has a plug, a white wire and two black wires (see pics).
I am a novice, especially with wiring so I am stuck. Do I splice the two black wires on the new alternator onto the wire which had a ring terminal that was attached to the old?
Thanks in advance and see pictures!
