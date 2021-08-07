2g alternator issues during idle.

Just recently replaced my 1989 lx 5.0 alternator with a new 75 Amp 2g alternator. Had to crimp in the white wire and two black with range striped wires to the vehicles harness. I've noticed while idling the battery stays around 12v. When accelerating the voltage goes up as if the alternator kicks in. Does it matter which black and orange wire I crimped together to the vehicle harness. They both look identical. Car starts perfectly fine every time just don't want battery to die one day in the middle of a cruise.