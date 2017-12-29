Progress Thread 2nd Fox Body ..... some work in the garage!

Rdub6

Rdub6

Mustang Master
Dec 29, 2017
1,522
1,101
123
Long Island, NY
ok guys, I prob have a similar story to many of you. Had an 86 GT back in the early 90’s. Fast forward 20 something years, and I now have an 86 LX 5.0. It was fitted with the 87 and up front clip and I’ve just realized that it has 90-93 rear inner hatch panels that have round shock access covers.
The tabs are broken, and I can not find replacements anywhere. All I see are the rectangle covers. Please help!
Thanks in advance and look forward to becoming part of the community!!
 

  • Sponsors(?)


Davedacarpainter

Davedacarpainter

I think I've messed my pants
SN Certified Technician
Nov 28, 2015
11,960
11,454
193
58
Discordia
Welcome to Stangnet.

Foxresto might be a good site to check for those parts, or good old Ebay.

Are you going to change the front end back to 4i?

Post a picture or two for us. We like pictures here.

Look around our ‘79-‘95 subforums, you’ll get answers to just about anything there.
 
Rdub6

Rdub6

Mustang Master
Dec 29, 2017
1,522
1,101
123
Long Island, NY
Davedacarpainter said:
Welcome to Stangnet.

Foxresto might be a good site to check for those parts, or good old Ebay.

Are you going to change the front end back to 4i?

Post a picture or two for us. We like pictures here.

Look around our ‘79-‘95 subforums, you’ll get answers to just about anything there.
Click to expand...
Thanks.... I really like the 4i, but that’s down on the list.
I’ve tried just about every site and nobody has the round covers. I sent an email to LMR asking if they were planning on carrying them any time soon.

All the ebay ones I’ve found are missing the same tabs that mine are missing.

Anyway, glad to be here, and here’s some pics of the new ride, and one pic of the Black one I had years ago.

C58ABE76-1162-4CF0-9D74-3FF8B305EFBD.jpeg
B2E8CA43-A13F-41AC-AA27-D5FB25A2ABD7.jpeg
BEE29D99-3D98-43D1-BF88-232F0B1E3629.jpeg
 
  • Like
Reactions: Potomus Pete, 95BlueStallion and Davedacarpainter
Davedacarpainter

Davedacarpainter

I think I've messed my pants
SN Certified Technician
Nov 28, 2015
11,960
11,454
193
58
Discordia
Very nice:nice:.

How about I move your thread over to the ‘79-‘95 General Talk subforum. Lots of ther guys will join in, maybe one of them can help you with those covers?:shrug:

The previous owner really did do quite the swap on it. It looks good, though I’m a 4i’d guy myself.
 
FoxMustangLvr

FoxMustangLvr

I love my Pimp
SN Certified Technician
Oct 14, 2012
4,975
3,522
194
44
Spokane, Wa
Welcome to Stangnet. I have a couple questions about your new 86' Mustang. Are you sure it's an 86'? The rear quarter windows are the 87-93' style. Are these interchangeable? If this really is a 86' then I'd like to kick the previous owner in the nuts. Good luck with your car.
 
mikestang63

mikestang63

SN Certified Technician
Aug 27, 2012
9,909
6,695
204
In the garage
Welcome to Stangnet.
Looks like a nice clean car and a good starting point.
You can check Craiglist, Face Book for those parts.
I would also recommend you replace that hot air intake with the stock CAI box, install a set of MM subframe connectors and upgrade to a 3G alternator
 
Davedacarpainter

Davedacarpainter

I think I've messed my pants
SN Certified Technician
Nov 28, 2015
11,960
11,454
193
58
Discordia
FoxMustangLvr said:
Welcome to Stangnet. I have a couple questions about your new 86' Mustang. Are you sure it's an 86'? The rear quarter windows are the 87-93' style. Are these interchangeable? If this really is a 86' then I'd like to kick the previous owner in the nuts. Good luck with your car.
Click to expand...
You can put the '87^ windows in a 4i.
 
  • Like
Reactions: Fordfreak93 and FoxMustangLvr
Rdub6

Rdub6

Mustang Master
Dec 29, 2017
1,522
1,101
123
Long Island, NY
mikestang63 said:
Welcome to Stangnet.
Looks like a nice clean car and a good starting point.
You can check Craiglist, Face Book for those parts.
I would also recommend you replace that hot air intake with the stock CAI box, install a set of MM subframe connectors and upgrade to a 3G alternator
Click to expand...
I agree with that hot air. I have found the BBK tube without the mass air connection, which will get the filter into the fender well where it belongs.

Frame connectors are definitely on the list as well. Had some Kenny Brown (I think that was the name) on my last years ago.

Why the upgrade on the alternator? What concerns would you have now, to address that right away? Thanks!!
 
90sickfox

90sickfox

I didn't really have an issue with the stink...
SN Certified Technician
Mar 2, 2015
5,346
4,385
203
42
Upgrading the alternator and power and ground wires are one of the best upgrades you can do. The electrical system on these cars is underpowered by today's standards.

There also were issues with the stack alternators melting the connectors and causing fires.

The 3g alternator upgrade allows you to run electric cooling fans and headlights at the same time without worrying about the headlights flickering or dimming when the fan is on.

In my case, my camshaft would cause the idle to drop a little idling at traffic lights at night. I'd get that headlight flicker and dimness until I started pulling off from the light. After upgrading the alternator that condition was fixed.
 
Rdub6

Rdub6

Mustang Master
Dec 29, 2017
1,522
1,101
123
Long Island, NY
90sickfox said:
Upgrading the alternator and power and ground wires are one of the best upgrades you can do. The electrical system on these cars is underpowered by today's standards.

There also were issues with the stack alternators melting the connectors and causing fires.

The 3g alternator upgrade allows you to run electric cooling fans and headlights at the same time without worrying about the headlights flickering or dimming when the fan is on.

In my case, my camshaft would cause the idle to drop a little idling at traffic lights at night. I'd get that headlight flicker and dimness until I started pulling off from the light. After upgrading the alternator that condition was fixed.
Click to expand...
So I just replaced the 3 year old battery that was in the car, after trying one last time on with an all day trickle charge. Got one start and it was dead again. (Wal-Mart Neverstart).
When I first got the car, there was a non working alarm, amplifier, and subwoofer in it. I took the alarm out, resoldered the connections that alarm install had cut, and got rid of the amp and subwoofer. I guess it had already done its damage on the battery. I also just ran the part # on the alternator, and its a 60 amp Pep Boys reman.
Having your alternator post in the back of my head, here I am again. How concerned should I be with the 60 amp alternator right now, seeing that there is no additional accessories hooked up, other than what came stock? Thanks!
 
Mustang5L5

Mustang5L5

i'm familiar with penetration
Mod Dude
Feb 18, 2001
33,259
9,363
224
Massachusetts
You can survive on a 60amp, but you won't be running many accessories or an Efan or large stereo with it.

It's enough to run the motor and that's about it.
 
  • Like
Reactions: Rdub6
FastDriver

FastDriver

My dad had a bra
SN Certified Technician
Sep 5, 2001
4,543
1,248
214
Fort Knox, KY
Test your idle voltage anyway, or have an autoparts store test it for you. Running on low voltage will quickly kill electronics and certainly batteries. A healthy system will have around 14v at idle. Anything in the 13s is perfectly adequate. Anything below 12.6 is incapable of fully recharging the battery, regardless of run time. Anything below 12v is going to be problematic for the rest of your electronics.

Money may be tight, and I recognize that you are prioritizing, but just want to point out that you'll cost yourself more in the long run if you accept low voltages.
 
  • Like
Reactions: Davedacarpainter
You must log in or register to reply here.
Thread starter Similar threads Forum Replies Date
brown86 ~2ND ANNUAL FOX BODY REUNION~ 1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk- 8
8 Just got my 2nd fox!! The Welcome Wagon 3
K Please Help!! Shifting from 1st to 2nd 2015+ (S550) Mustang -General/Talk 1
D Delete 2nd Cats & Pass Inspection? 1996 - 2004 SN95 Mustang -General/Talk- 8
S 2nd Gear Low RPM Bottleneck 2005 - 2009 Specific Tech 0
JKWilson61 Progress Thread Project 2nd Chance Pony - Status Update 1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk- 22
D Speed shifting from 1st-2nd-3rd grinds and reverse guard/lockout broken? 2005 - 2014 S-197 Mustang -General/Talk- 0
L 2nd time Stang owner The Welcome Wagon 2
90blacknight Drivetrain T5 - lost 2nd gear, then lost 3rd? Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 14
C Screeching sound from under the hood at 2k rpm in 2nd and 3rd SN95 4.6L Mustang Tech 3
94stang98 Car jerking during deceleration while in 1st,2nd, and 3rd gear. Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 2
justin82 Drivetrain 89....going to 2nd Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 14
C 98 GT misfires in 2nd and 3rd between 1.5k - 2.5 k RPM 1996 - 2004 SN95 Mustang -General/Talk- 1
R Drivetrain 2011 gt stuck in 2nd 2010 - 2014 Specific Tech 0
killer5.0 Fox 500rwhp T5...grinding Sound When Hitting 2nd... 1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk- 21
KbullStang 2nd Time Stang Owner 35yrs In The Making The Welcome Wagon 2
I Broken Input Shaft. T5 Is Knocking 1st 2nd 3rd Gear Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 6
D Just Replaced Transmission Starts In 2nd Or 3rd 2005 - 2009 Specific Tech 4
S One Off Convertible Issue On My 2nd Vert. 1996 - 2004 SN95 Mustang -General/Talk- 0
S 2nd Convertible With An Issue 1996 - 2004 SN95 Mustang -General/Talk- 4
merc123 South East 2nd Annual Bmr Scenic Stampede May 20-22, 2016 - Knoxville Tn Regional Forums and Event Information 0
N Expired 1990 Coupe 2nd Owner 51k Orginal Miles Tons Of New Beautiful Car Automatic Transmission Fox Body Mustangs For Sale (1979-93) 3
B 94 T5 Fresh Rebuild Wont Downshift Into 2nd Or 1st Untill Below 10 Mph 1994 - 1995 Specific Tech 5
M 2nd Gear Grinding SN95 4.6L Mustang Tech 10
S 2000 V-6 5sp,hit 2nd Wide Open And A Wet Spot Swapped Ends Twice Before I Webt Into A Muddy Ditch The Welcome Wagon 1
BKM48198 Aod Not Shifting Out Of 2nd Gear :( Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 3
NJBob 2nd Set Of Mods 2015+ (S550) Mustang -General/Talk 4
F South East Mustang Corral @ Street Driven X Hyperfest - Vir May 2nd Regional Forums and Event Information 0
SchremppStang Missing 2nd And 4th Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 9
Mean Machine Track Day - October 2nd, Lots Of Bad Ass Cars :) 1996 - 2004 SN95 Mustang -General/Talk- 0
G 2nd Annual - California 500 Miglia Oct 18-19 Mustang Sound & Shine All 1
D Aode Slow 1st To 2nd Under Wot 1994 - 1995 Specific Tech 4
Detroiit Went From 3rd To 2nd 1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk- 29
marshall x West Coast $99 Track Day @ Willow Springs- Streets Of Willow Feb 1st-2nd 2014 Regional Forums and Event Information 1
2007todd New Member To Stangnet, 2nd Mustang The Welcome Wagon 2
9 Loses Throttle Response In 2nd Gear Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 10
R SOLD 1996 Mustang Gt Coupe - 2nd Owner - 79k Miles SN95 Mustangs For Sale (1994-04) 1
KING COBRA!!!! 99 Cobra Bogs Down When Changing From 2nd To 3rd When Driving Hard. SVT Tech Forum 1
bgjohnson SOLD 1986 Mustang SVO. 25k miles, 2nd owner. Fox Body Mustangs For Sale (1979-93) 9
CFL2013 2nd Mustang, new member The Welcome Wagon 4
The Mach Life 2nd Mustang from VA The Welcome Wagon 1
Jace78 What Is Your Mph At The Top Of 2nd Gear? Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 15
musclemustangcb On3performance 2nd Gen 2v Forward Facing Kit SN95 4.6L Mustang Tech 18
S Cars And Coffee Baton Rouge Sunday September 2nd, 2012 @ Twin Peaks Regional Forums and Event Information 2
jasonh_86 Rattling Sound When Taking Off In 1st/2nd Gear SN95 4.6L Mustang Tech 4
WANNA_BE_GT Mid-End Cruise, June 2nd Regional Forums and Event Information 0
1 1988 LX 5.0 Convertible - 2nd owner - TON'O PICS - NJ Fox Body Mustangs For Sale (1979-93) 0
O 2nd Annual SmokinStangs Laconia Mustang Rally Sep 7-9 2012 Regional Forums and Event Information 4
IndianScout Ford Forever anything else is just 2nd class The Welcome Wagon 0
Tron84 Buying a 2012, having 2nd thoughts, need owners input 2010 - 2014 Specific Tech 27
Similar threads
Top Bottom