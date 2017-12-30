90sickfox said: Upgrading the alternator and power and ground wires are one of the best upgrades you can do. The electrical system on these cars is underpowered by today's standards.



There also were issues with the stack alternators melting the connectors and causing fires.



The 3g alternator upgrade allows you to run electric cooling fans and headlights at the same time without worrying about the headlights flickering or dimming when the fan is on.



In my case, my camshaft would cause the idle to drop a little idling at traffic lights at night. I'd get that headlight flicker and dimness until I started pulling off from the light. After upgrading the alternator that condition was fixed. Click to expand...

So I just replaced the 3 year old battery that was in the car, after trying one last time on with an all day trickle charge. Got one start and it was dead again. (Wal-Mart Neverstart).When I first got the car, there was a non working alarm, amplifier, and subwoofer in it. I took the alarm out, resoldered the connections that alarm install had cut, and got rid of the amp and subwoofer. I guess it had already done its damage on the battery. I also just ran the part # on the alternator, and its a 60 amp Pep Boys reman.Having your alternator post in the back of my head, here I am again. How concerned should I be with the 60 amp alternator right now, seeing that there is no additional accessories hooked up, other than what came stock? Thanks!